HeartCore stock rallies 21% in wake of quarterly earnings report
Apr. 01, 2022 4:38 PM ETHTCRBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
Japanese software developer HeartCore (HTCR) saw its stock rally 21% Friday in the wake of its quarterly earnings report, but shares are still trading 30% lower than their initial public offering price.
Shares opened at $2.92, reaching a session low of $2.88 before jumping to a high of $3.54. The stock closed at $3.49 per share, up 21% from the prior day.
The company released its quarterly report late Thursday.
HeartCore held its IPO on Feb. 10, offering 3M shares priced at $5 per share to raise $15M.