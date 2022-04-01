HeartCore stock rallies 21% in wake of quarterly earnings report

Apr. 01, 2022 4:38 PM ETHTCRBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

IPO icon hologram on low, wide angle view of glass and steel contemporary skyscrapers in financial downtown. The concept of success in exceeding business opportunities. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

Japanese software developer HeartCore (HTCR) saw its stock rally 21% Friday in the wake of its quarterly earnings report, but shares are still trading 30% lower than their initial public offering price.

Shares opened at $2.92, reaching a session low of $2.88 before jumping to a high of $3.54. The stock closed at $3.49 per share, up 21% from the prior day.

The company released its quarterly report late Thursday.

HeartCore held its IPO on Feb. 10, offering 3M shares priced at $5 per share to raise $15M.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.