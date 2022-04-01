HeartCore stock rallies 21% in wake of quarterly earnings report

Japanese software developer HeartCore (HTCR) saw its stock rally 21% Friday in the wake of its quarterly earnings report, but shares are still trading 30% lower than their initial public offering price.

Shares opened at $2.92, reaching a session low of $2.88 before jumping to a high of $3.54. The stock closed at $3.49 per share, up 21% from the prior day.

The company released its quarterly report late Thursday.

HeartCore held its IPO on Feb. 10, offering 3M shares priced at $5 per share to raise $15M.