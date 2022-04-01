Why did KE Holdings stock surge today?
Apr. 01, 2022 4:39 PM ETKE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)TIGR, FUTU, LX, FINV, QDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Chinese real estate platform KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) shares on Friday climbed over 13% amid a broad rally in Chinese tech stocks.
- The bullish price action comes as Chinese authorities were making plans to give U.S. auditors full access to some firms' audit reports as soon as the middle of this year.
- KE's rivals also experienced upside momentum intraday, including Qudian (QD) +3.3%, FinVolution (FINV) +2%, LexinFintech (LX) +3.4%, Futu (FUTU) +6.2% and Up Fintech (TIGR) +1%.
- Note that Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating flagged BEKE stock at high risk of performing badly given decelerating momentum and inferior profitability when compared with peers.
- In mid-March, Chinese financial stocks surged as the country's top policymaker ensured equity market stability.