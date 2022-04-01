AeroClean shares rally 27% Friday, day after hitting 52-week low

Apr. 01, 2022 5:23 PM ETAERCBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Air purifier maker AeroClean (AERC) saw its shares close 27% higher on Friday, the day after its stock hit a 52-week low.

Shares of AeroClean opened at $3.60, hitting a session low of $3.46 before shooting up to a high of $4.75 in late afternoon. The stock closed at $4.58, up 27% from the prior session.

On Thursday, AeroClean shares hit a 52-week low of $3.35. The stock reached a 52-week high of $117.35 on Nov. 29, just a few days after its initial public offering.

AeroClean went public on Nov. 24, with shares rocketing over 900% at one point before closing at $78.94, up 690% from its initial offering price of $10 per share. The company offered 2.5M shares, raising $25M.

The stock plunged on Nov. 30 and has dropped 54% since its debut.

The maker of medical grade air purification devices released its quarterly earning report early Thursday.

