SPAC Helix shareholders approve merger with MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Apr. 01, 2022 5:54 PM ETHLXABy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC Helix Acquisition (HLXA) shareholders have approved a planned merger with Swiss biotech company MoonLake Immunotherapeutics.

According to an SEC filing, Helix shareholders approved the merger on March 31. A closing date was not disclosed. MoonLake shares are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol MLTX.

Helix and MoonLake announced their merger agreement in October. At closing, MoonLake was expected to have an implied pro forma equity value of around $620M with access to approximately $230M in cash.

Based in Switzerland, MoonLake has been developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of inflammatory joint and skin diseases.

