Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called Friday for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to build new gas liquefaction facilities in the country to export excess gas, and said he will put the plants out to tender if he does not get commitments for their construction within a month, Reuters reports.

Lopez Obrador wants Sempra, which has an LNG facility by the northwestern port of Ensenada, and other companies to sign up for his plan to build facilities in the Pacific ports of Topolobampo and Salina Cruz, as well as another in Coatzacoalcos in the Gulf state of Veracruz.

Sempra said in November that it was developing an LNG export plant in Topolobampo, but Lopez Obrador said Friday that it is urgent to get moving with the plants worth $3B-$4B each.

The Mexican president spoke about the LNG export plan on Thursday with U.S. officials, including climate envoy John Kerry.

Saying "we do not envision any immediate path for Sempra to monetize the newfound strength in the LNG market, as most opportunities in this segment remain long-dated," KeyBanc recently cut Sempra shares to Sector Weight from Overweight.