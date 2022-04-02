Four regional bank stocks among weeks' top financial losers; asset managers rise the most

Apr. 02, 2022 10:29 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS), FITB, PAX, MTBZION, PBCT, RNR, WTM, RKT, CGBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Old Fashioned Bank Sign

georgeclerk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Three regional bank stocks declined the most among this weeks' top five financial losers (market cap of $2B+), while a couple asset managers experienced bullish momentum.
  • The top five financial losers for the week ended April 1 include:
  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) -12.1% fell after the U.K. lender disclosed that it incurred $590M loss on botched structured product sales. Also, one of its top investors dumped $1.2B worth of stock;
  • Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) -10.6% dipped;
  • M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) -10.3% slid;
  • People's United Financial (PBCT) -10.2% dropped and;
  • Zion Bank (ZION) -9.5% declined.
  • The top five financial gainers are:
  • Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) +10.4% jumped;
  • Carlyle Group (CG) +6.7% gained after it signed a new advisory agreement with reinsurer Fortitude Re;
  • Real estate platform Rocket Companies (RKT) +6.1% rose;
  • White Mountain Insurance (WTM) +5.9% and;
  • RenaissanceRe (RNR) +5.8% drifted higher.
  • On Friday, the U.S. economy added 431K jobs in March and the unemployment rate ticked down.
