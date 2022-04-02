Four regional bank stocks among weeks' top financial losers; asset managers rise the most
- Three regional bank stocks declined the most among this weeks' top five financial losers (market cap of $2B+), while a couple asset managers experienced bullish momentum.
- The top five financial losers for the week ended April 1 include:
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) -12.1% fell after the U.K. lender disclosed that it incurred $590M loss on botched structured product sales. Also, one of its top investors dumped $1.2B worth of stock;
- Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) -10.6% dipped;
- M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) -10.3% slid;
- People's United Financial (PBCT) -10.2% dropped and;
- Zion Bank (ZION) -9.5% declined.
- The top five financial gainers are:
- Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) +10.4% jumped;
- Carlyle Group (CG) +6.7% gained after it signed a new advisory agreement with reinsurer Fortitude Re;
- Real estate platform Rocket Companies (RKT) +6.1% rose;
- White Mountain Insurance (WTM) +5.9% and;
- RenaissanceRe (RNR) +5.8% drifted higher.
- On Friday, the U.S. economy added 431K jobs in March and the unemployment rate ticked down.