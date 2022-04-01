Gilead granted FDA label expansion for Yescarta in B-cell lymphoma
Apr. 01, 2022 6:30 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the CAR T-cell therapy Yescarta as an initial treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), Kite, a unit of Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) announced on Friday.
- Accordingly, Yescarta also known as axicabtagene ciloleucel will be indicated for LBCL that is refractory to first line chemoimmunotherapy or that relapses within 12 months of first-line chemoimmunotherapy.
- Initially, Yescarta was approved by the FDA in 2017 for adults with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
- In the ZUMA-7 trial, on which FDA’s decision was based, the patients who received Yescarta were 2.5 times more likely to be alive at two years without cancer progression or need for additonal cancer therapy.
In 2021, Yescarta generated $406 million sales in the U.S. indicating ~61% YoY growth.