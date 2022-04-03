Viewership of Inventing Anna fell off sharply, but managed to keep Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) at the top of streaming ratings in its third week as the most-watched show.

The series' minutes streamed fell by 44%, to 1.168 billion. But that was still good enough to top Nielsen's most recent weekly streaming ratings (for Feb. 28-March 6), ahead of lots of new episodes from fellow Netflix series Vikings: Valhalla (1.079 billion minutes); Worst Roommate Ever (1.032 billion); and reality dating series Love is Blind (998 million minutes).

Those programs came in ahead of a certifiable phenomenon in Disney+ (DIS) movie Encanto, which broke a streak of 10 weeks over 1 billion minutes streamed, logging only 864 million minutes. Still, the film looks to pick up some more viewers around its publicity from the Oscars broadcast.

Also notable in the overall chart is Amazon Prime Video's (AMZN) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which is trickling out episodes each week and held on to a No. 10 spot with 682 million minutes streamed.

The acquired-series chart was once again almost all Netflix (NFLX), led by NCIS (777 million minutes), Criminal Minds (773 million), CoComelon (647 million), Grey's Anatomy (362 million), Seinfeld (350 million) and Supernatural (339 million). But Disney+ (DIS) held a spot on that chart at No. 8 with Bluey (316 million).

The more interesting battleground these days is in original series, where Netflix took the top five spots (led by Inventing Anna) but Amazon (AMZN) landed The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at No. 6, and Reacher (372 million) at No. 8. And with three episodes out, The Dropout (255 million) landed at No. 10 for Hulu (DIS, CMCSA).

Disney once again topped the movies chart with Encanto - but that wasn't its only film success to crow about for the week. Encanto streamed 864 million minutes to A Madea Homecoming's (NFLX) 746 million, but Disney also had the third-best film, Free Guy, with 487 million minutes streamed, and the seventh-best, West Side Story (313 million).

(A reminder that Nielsen streaming ratings incorporate viewing from five major streamers: Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), Apple TV+ (AAPL), Disney+ (DIS), Hulu (DIS, CMCSA) and Netflix (NFLX).)

The ongoing heavy presence on the streaming charts should provide some comfort to Netflix (NFLX) after the streamer was largely aced out of the Oscars by Apple TV+ (AAPL) and its Best Picture win for CODA.