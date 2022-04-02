M&A boosts Nielsen to #1 industrial gainer, while trucking companies pile up losers' list

Nielsen was the top gainer on the back of its acquisition news while trucking companies made the decliners' list for the week ending April 1.

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) +0.05% barely managed to be in the green for the third week in a row. YTD the ETF is -4.64%. Just over half of the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 saw gains for the week. But the Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) -1.48% ended the week in the red after gaining for two weeks straight. YTD, XLI is -3.43%.

The top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of over $2B) all gained more than +10% each.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) +22.67%. The TV/Internet ratings company gained after it announced that it was being acquired by Elliott Management and Brookfield Asset Management for $16B including debt. Nielsen's stock maintained gains later in the week after it was reported that holder WindAcre appeared to have exited its swap position in the company.

Volaris (VLRS) +19.02%. The Mexico-based airlines was back in the top five gainers after over a month. The stock gained consistently throughout the week. The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Buy with an Average Price Target of $26.83.

The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of the top five gainers and SP500TR:

Vertiv (VRT) +13.46%. The Ohio-based company, which provides equipment and services to data centers, leap frogged from the losers' list it found itself in about a month ago. However, YTD the stock is down -41.61%.

51job (JOBS) +11.51%. The Chinese staffing company reported its Q4 results, where revenues increased +15.7% Y/Y. The stock was #1 gainer over two months in January, a month which saw gains for the stock in other weeks as well. YTD, the stock is up +23.18%.

Kornit Digital (KRNT) +10.41%. The Israeli digital printing solutions provider rounded up the top five. However, YTD, the stock is down -43.16%. But the Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Strong Buy with an Average Price Target of $158.63.

This week's top five decliners among industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) all belonged to the trucking/logistics sector, and lost more than -10% each. YTD all the five stocks are in the red.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) -13.23%. The Arkansas-based trucking lost the most on April 1 (-9.60%). However, the Wall Street Analysts' Rating is buy with an Average Price Target of $213.45.

Hub Group (HUBG) -12.73%. The transportation and logistics solutions provider was downgraded by Stephens' analyst Justin Long to equal-weight from overweight with a price target of $93 down from $97. The company too saw a sharp fall in stock price on April 1 (-9.16%).

The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of the top five decliners and XLI:

Saia (SAIA) -11.44% and Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) -11.24% came in close third and fourth, respectively. YTD, the Johns Creek, Ga.-based company Saia is down -30.65%, while Old Dominion has lost -22.29%.

Schneider National (SNDR) -10.73% wrapped up the list of the top five decliners. The stock too was down the most on April 1 (-8.63%). However, the Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Buy for SNDR with an Average Price Target of $30.71.