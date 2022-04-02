Materials Weekly Round-up: TMC tops list of gainers; Benson Hill ranks bottom

The S&P Materials sector was down -0.3% this week and and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) dropped -0.2%.

Gold miners made gains this week; Comex gold's 5.9% rise in Q1 marked the metal's best quarterly showing since Q2 2020, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation worries and risks to global growth have boosted the appeal of gold as a safe haven asset.

Iron ore prices also extended their recent rally, as markets expect robust restocking demand in China when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, Mining.com reports. The most-traded Dalian iron ore (SCO:COM) for September delivery ended daytime trade +3% at 895 yuan/metric ton ($140.90) on Wednesday after touching 898 yuan, the highest since August 9, and benchmark 62% Fe fines (TIOC:COM) imported into Northern China +3.4% to $158.20/ton, according to Fastmarkets MB.

Meanwhile, benchmark aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) was up +3.3% at $3,549/metric ton in London on Wednesday, and has jumped ~25% YTD after rising 42% in 2021. Aluminum and other industrial metals moved higher on the London Metal Exchange, as Russia's war in Ukraine rages and the dollar weakened according to Reuters.

Reuters also noted that three-month copper futures on the London exchange dropped -0.6% to $10,313 a ton after two days of gains. "Economic data in China slowed in March and people may worry that the current lockdowns in Shanghai could happen in other places," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International.

TMC the metals company (TMC) +56.05%; The battery-grade metals explorer was up following reports indicating that President Biden will sign the Defense Production Act to encourage increased domestic production of minerals needed to make EV batteries.

Polymet Mining (PLM) +14.83%; The copper-nickel-precious metals miner's shares have jumped +51.34% in the past month.

Lithium Americas (LAC) +12.90%; LAC is also up +42.22% over the month as lithium prices continue their rally.

New Pacific Metals (NEWP) +10.16%;

Sigma Lithium (SGML) +10.61%;

Benson Hill (BHIL) -25.39%; EPS posted an FY EPS miss at the start of the week, but revenues beat the consensus.

Resolute Forest Products (RFP) -9.57%;

West Fraser Timber (WFG) -7.49%;

CF Industries Holdings (CF) -6.21%; CEO Tony Will said this week the company plans to increase overseas shipments as supplies slow from Russia.

Intrepid Potash (IPI) -5.68%; IPI was another ag-related name that posted big declines as the Russia-Ukraine war places much of the world's fertilizer supply at risk.

Other materials ETFs to watch: iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD), Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI), SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME), VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING), Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX).