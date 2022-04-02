Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported Saturday that it delivered some 310,000 vehicles during Q1 – a record number of shipments, but a level that slightly trailed analyst forecasts.

The electric-vehicle maker said it delivered 310,048 cars during the latest quarter, up 67.8% from 184,800 vehicles shipped in the same period last year. Shipments also rose about 0.5% from Q4, when the company delivered its previous record of 308,600 vehicles.

Still, the latest period's shipments trailed analysts' reported consensus estimate of 317,000 vehicles.

Analysts had predicted the computer-chip shortage that's currently hitting automakers the world over would hurt TSLA's Q1 output. However, the company said in a statement Saturday that it managed to ship the number of cars it did "despite ongoing supply-chain challenges and factory shutdowns."

Tesla (TSLA) added that shipments during the latest period consisted of about 295,300 Model 3 and Y vehicles, as well as 14,700 Model S and X cars.

Additionally, TSLA reported that actually built 305,407 vehicles during the latest quarter. That's down slightly from the 305,840 cars that Tesla (TSLA) produced in Q4, but up 69.4% from the 180,338 units the firm churned out in the same period last year.

TSLA recently opened a new plant in Germany, and also cut the ribbon on a production facility in Texas last year.

Tesla also disclosed Saturday that it will release Q1 earnings on April 20 after the market closes. The company said executives will host a live Webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the company's quarterly results.

Seeking Alpha contributors have mixed views on where the automaker's stock is heading. Columnist James Hanshaw recently laid out a "Strong Sell" thesis for the stock, while fellow contributor Pearl Gray Equity and Research argued that TSLA is a buy.