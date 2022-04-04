Rodolfo Landim, the president of Rio de Janeiro Flamengo football club who was nominated just days ago by Brazil President Bolsonaro to chair the board of directors at Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) as part of a leadership shuffle, said this weekend that he would not take the job.

After Flamengo lost the Rio state championship game on Saturday night, Landim said he needed to focus on the football team and would decline the nomination.

Landim's nomination last week alongside economist Adriano Pires, who is due to replace Joaquim Silva e Luna as CEO, was broadly praised by Brazil's financial markets.

Separately, Reuters reports the prosecutor's office at Brazil's federal audit court has asked to open an investigation into Bolsonaro's appointment of Pires as CEO due to a possible conflict of interest.

A deputy prosecutor reportedly said Pires' work as consultant for multinational oil companies "strongly indicates the existence of a possible conflict of interest" if he becomes Petrobras CEO.

Pires has advocated privatizing Petrobras and has supported the company's policy of making domestic fuel prices reflect international price movements.

