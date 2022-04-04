FedNat receives Nasdaq notice for noncompliance

Apr. 04, 2022 12:45 AM ETFedNat Holding Company (FNHC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHCreceives a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq as it failed to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC.
    • Company has 60 calendar days or until May 31, 2022 to submit a plan to regain compliance.
    • Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the securities on Nasdaq.
  • The Company has advised Nasdaq that it expects to comply with this requirement by filing its 2021 Form 10-K well in advance of the May 31, 2022 deadline.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.