FedNat receives Nasdaq notice for noncompliance
Apr. 04, 2022 12:45 AM ETFedNat Holding Company (FNHC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) receives a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq as it failed to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC.
- Company has 60 calendar days or until May 31, 2022 to submit a plan to regain compliance.
- Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the securities on Nasdaq.
- The Company has advised Nasdaq that it expects to comply with this requirement by filing its 2021 Form 10-K well in advance of the May 31, 2022 deadline.