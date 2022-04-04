Conformis names Michael Fillion as COO
Apr. 04, 2022 12:50 AM ETConformis, Inc. (CFMS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) has appointed Michael Fillion as its Chief Operating Officer.
- Most recently, Michael Fillion has served as the Executive Vice President, Global Operations for Tecomet, a contract manufacturing company with a focus in medical devices.
- The board has granted him stock options on April 1, 2022 consisting of a restricted stock unit award of 425,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, and stock options to acquire 425,000 shares of the Company’s common stock.
- Both stock option vest in various staggered installments over an 8-year period.