Conformis names Michael Fillion as COO

Apr. 04, 2022 12:50 AM ETConformis, Inc. (CFMS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) has appointed Michael Fillion as its Chief Operating Officer.
  • Most recently, Michael Fillion has served as the Executive Vice President, Global Operations for Tecomet, a contract manufacturing company with a focus in medical devices.
  • The board has granted him stock options on April 1, 2022 consisting of  a restricted stock unit award of 425,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, and stock options to acquire 425,000 shares of the Company’s common stock.
  • Both stock option vest in various staggered installments over an 8-year period.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.