Korn Ferry acquires Patina Solutions Group
Apr. 04, 2022 12:59 AM ETKorn Ferry (KFY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has acquired Patina Solutions Group.
- Patina brings to Korn Ferry substantial interim executive solutions expertise across multiple industry verticals. Patina’s vast network of C-suite, top-tier, and professional interim talent spans functional areas of expertise such as finance, operations, legal, human resources, IT and more.
- The move greatly accelerates the scale and capabilities of Korn Ferry’s current interim executive solutions business.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The addition is expected to be immediately accretive to Korn Ferry’s adjusted earnings.