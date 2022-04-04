Korn Ferry acquires Patina Solutions Group

Apr. 04, 2022

  • Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has acquired Patina Solutions Group.
  • Patina brings to Korn Ferry substantial interim executive solutions expertise across multiple industry verticals. Patina’s vast network of C-suite, top-tier, and professional interim talent spans functional areas of expertise such as finance, operations, legal, human resources, IT and more.
  • The move greatly accelerates the scale and capabilities of Korn Ferry’s current interim executive solutions business.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The addition is expected to be immediately accretive to Korn Ferry’s adjusted earnings.
