China's BYD Company posts strong month of EV deliveries; ends combustion engine cars to focus on electric
Apr. 04, 2022
- Chinese automaker BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) says it sold more 104,878 new energy vehicles in March up 333% Y/Y (including 104,338 passenger cars, and 540 commercial vehicles) and up 18.8 percent from 88,283 units in February.
- In the broader new energy passenger vehicles category, BYD sold 53,664 pure electric vehicles units, up 229% from 16,301 units a year earlier. Its plug-in hybrids sold 50,674 units in March, up 615 % from 7,085 units a year earlier.
BYD produced 106,658 NEVs in March, up 396 percent from 21,492 units in the same month last year.
The company produced 106,118 new energy passenger cars and 540 new energy commercial vehicles in March. The production of new energy passenger vehicles included 54,684 pure electric vehicles and 51,434 plug-in hybrids.
- The company's total installed base of power and energy storage batteries in March was about 5.353 GWh, up 16 percent from 4.615 GWh in February.
BYD has stopped production of fuel vehicles since March 2022, saying it is based on strategic development needs.
In the automotive section, BYD will focus on pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle businesses in the future, it said, adding that it will continue with the production and supply of fuel vehicle parts.
