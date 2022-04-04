Ukraine War Update: Russian energy sanctions discussed after Bucha killings

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Bucha massacre

Hundreds of bodies have been found in towns recaptured from retreating Russian forces near Kyiv, prompting an investigation into possible war crimes, though Russia has denied the widely reported allegations in Bucha, calling it a "provocation" and a "staged performance. "The massacre in Buczy is more than an alarm signal for Europe and the whole world," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook. "The European Union must confiscate Russia's assets in Western European banks. confiscate the assets of Russian oligarchs. The Union must break all trade relations with Russia as soon as possible. European money must stop floating to the Kremlin. Putin's bandit and increasingly totalitarian regime deserves only one thing - such SANCTIONS THAT WILL FINALLY START TO ACT!"

Additional sanctions

Germany is also calling for more consequences for Russia as momentum builds for an embargo on energy imports. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio also said the events in Bucha were "unleashing a wave of indignation that will lead to new sanctions" and did not exclude that there "could be a debate on the issue of imports of hydrocarbons from Russia." "Negative news on the war or a further lift in energy prices could see EUR/USD test $1.0800," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analysts wrote in a research note.

Ditching Russian gas

Lithuania has become the first EU country to end imports of Russian gas completely in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "From now and so on Lithuania won't be consuming a cubic cm of toxic russian gas," tweeted Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte. The country has turned to liquefied natural gas instead after emphasizing energy security and opening a LNG terminal in the port of Klaipeda back in 2014. "If we can do it, the rest of Europe can do it too," added Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

