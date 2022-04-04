FCA US sales down 14% in Q1; retail sales down 13%
- Stellantis' (NYSE:STLA) FCA US reports Q1 sales of 405,221 vehicles vehicles, total U.S. and retail sales for the first quarter declined 14% and 13% respectively.
Jeep brand retail sales were even versus same quarter last year. Jeep Grand Cherokee recorded its best-ever Q1 total and retail sales, with total sales up 36% and retail sales up 44%.
Total U.S. sales for the Jeep Compass rose 22% while retail sales increased 23% year over year.
Ram brand recorded its best Q1 retail sales year ever for the ProMaster van, with sales up 27% versus the previous first quarter.
The brand's total commercial shipments are up a combined 7% versus the previous first quarter.
"Despite being impacted by the existing supply chain constraints facing our industry, we continue to see strong demand for our vehicles. Our dealer network continues to demonstrate great flexibility as we balance and prioritize these demands in offsetting market conditions," said U.S. Head of Sales Jeff Kommor.