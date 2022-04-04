GCM Mining Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11, revenue of $93.6M

Apr. 04, 2022 3:45 AM ETGCM Mining Corp. (TPRFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • GCM Mining press release (OTCQX:TPRFF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11.
  • Revenue of $93.6M (-6.1% Y/Y).
  • GCM’s gold production from its Segovia Operations totaled 55,285 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 10% over the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • GCM expects that it will operate the expanded plant at about 85% to 95% of capacity in the second half of 2022, increasing its expected annual production for 2022 to between 210,000 and 225,000 ounces of gold.
  • Expansion of the Company’s processing plant at Segovia to 2,000 tpd is expected to be fully completed by the end of the first half of 2022.
  • All-in sustaining costs per ounce sold for the Segovia Operations were $1,349 and $1,196 in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, in 2021 compared with $1,266 and $1,015 in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, in 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $37.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $43.1 million in the fourth quarter last year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.