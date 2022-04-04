GCM Mining Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11, revenue of $93.6M
Apr. 04, 2022 3:45 AM ETGCM Mining Corp. (TPRFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- GCM Mining press release (OTCQX:TPRFF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11.
- Revenue of $93.6M (-6.1% Y/Y).
- GCM’s gold production from its Segovia Operations totaled 55,285 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 10% over the fourth quarter of 2020.
- GCM expects that it will operate the expanded plant at about 85% to 95% of capacity in the second half of 2022, increasing its expected annual production for 2022 to between 210,000 and 225,000 ounces of gold.
- Expansion of the Company’s processing plant at Segovia to 2,000 tpd is expected to be fully completed by the end of the first half of 2022.
- All-in sustaining costs per ounce sold for the Segovia Operations were $1,349 and $1,196 in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, in 2021 compared with $1,266 and $1,015 in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, in 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $37.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $43.1 million in the fourth quarter last year.