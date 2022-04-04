Niu Technologies' sales volume up 9.4% in Q1

Apr. 04, 2022 4:13 AM ETNiu Technologies (NIU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

NIU is new brand of Electric Scooter Model is M+ parked near Lindholmen

nrqemi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) sold 163,659 units in Q1, representing a growth of 9.4% Y/Y, varied month to month mainly due to recent COVID outbreak starting from mid-February.
  • The combined sales volume in January and February recorded a robust 91.6% year-over-year increase.
  • The number of units sold in China market reached 148,987, +3.0% Y/Y. Despite the impact of COVID outbreaks, the company recorded positive year-over-year growth of units sold in China market in the first quarter.
  • International markets sales grew 193.7% Y/Y to 14,672 units, driven by continued strong demand for our kick-scooters since its launch in the second half of 2021.
  • As of March 31, 2022, the cumulative sales volume of kick-scooters and e-motorcycles/e-mopeds reached 9,833 units and 4,839 units, respectively.
