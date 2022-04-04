Lithuania is first EU nation to cut off Russian gas. Will the bloc follow suit?

Europe may attempt to take additional steps away from Russian energy following the widely reported civilian atrocities in Bucha. Hundreds of bodies have been found in the town (and others) recaptured from retreating Russian forces - prompting an investigation into possible war crimes - though Moscow has denied the massacre, calling it a "provocation" and a "staged performance. The EU currently gets about 40% of its natural gas from Russia, which powers everything from household heating to factory production, and makes up around 25% of the bloc's total energy consumption.

Bigger picture: While immediate steps may include a ban on Russian ships from EU ports and putting more pressure on oligarchs, the big elephant in the room is a ban on Russian oil and gas. Momentum is building in Germany for such a step (the country already announced it would be "virtually independent" by the end of 2022), while Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio revealed there could soon be "debate on the issue of imports of hydrocarbons from Russia." Last month, the U.S. pledged to boost LNG supplies to Europe after announcing its own ban on Russian oil, gas and coal imports.

Things were a lot different back in the 1960s and 70s, when Europe supplied itself with nearly all of its natural gas needs. Production then dropped off after North Sea gas fields became depleted, prompting the continent to look for foreign suppliers. Russia's reserves were larger and cheaper than any other nearby sources, so infrastructure and pipelines were built to easily connect the grids. Generating EU power from coal and nuclear has also been phased out in recent decades due to renewable energy goals and anti-nuclear movements.

Go deeper: In response to the invasion in Ukraine, Lithuania over the weekend became the first EU nation to end imports of Russian gas completely. "From now and so on Lithuania won't be consuming a cubic cm of toxic Russian gas," tweeted Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte. The country has turned to liquefied natural gas for its energy needs after emphasizing energy security and opening an LNG terminal in the port of Klaipeda in 2014. "If we can do it, the rest of Europe can do it too," added Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

