The Manitowoc Company curtails business in Russia
Apr. 04, 2022 4:21 AM ETThe Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
A Northeast Wisconsin manufacturer of cranes has cut back its business in Russia.
The Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW) said Friday that it has been curtailing its operations in Russia since that country invaded Ukraine in February.
Manitowoc has stopped taking new orders for cranes in Russia.
Manitowoc has about 20 employees in Russia. Sales to Russia represented less than 2% of the company's total sales since 2021.
"While doing our best to support our local team members, we have and will continue to comply with all sanctions and conduct our business in accordance with all applicable laws. The safety and well-being of our employees and their families are our top priorities," president/CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft said in a news release.