Roche's Actemra gets FDA priority review to treat COVID-19

Apr. 04, 2022 4:31 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBF), RHHBYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) (OTCQX:RHHBY) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to Actemra/RoActemra to treat certain patients with COVID-19.
  • The FDA accepted the company's Biologics License Application (sBLA) and granted priority review for Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) intravenous to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized adults who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
  • The Swiss pharma giant expects the FDA to make a decision in H2.
  • The company said that in June 2021, Actemra/RoActemra received emergency use authorization from the FDA for treating certain patients with COVID-19.
  • Roche noted that the sBLA is backed by data from four studies (EMPACTA, COVACTA, REMDACTA, and RECOVERY) which evaluated the therapy in more than 5.5K patients.
