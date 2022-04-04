Roche's Actemra gets FDA priority review to treat COVID-19
Apr. 04, 2022 4:31 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBF), RHHBYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) (OTCQX:RHHBY) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to Actemra/RoActemra to treat certain patients with COVID-19.
- The FDA accepted the company's Biologics License Application (sBLA) and granted priority review for Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) intravenous to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized adults who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
- The Swiss pharma giant expects the FDA to make a decision in H2.
- The company said that in June 2021, Actemra/RoActemra received emergency use authorization from the FDA for treating certain patients with COVID-19.
- Roche noted that the sBLA is backed by data from four studies (EMPACTA, COVACTA, REMDACTA, and RECOVERY) which evaluated the therapy in more than 5.5K patients.