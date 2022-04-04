London +0.19%.

Germany -0.38%. Germany February trade balance €11.5 billion vs €9.6 billion expected.

France -0.14%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 +0.13%, with industrials shedding while health-care stocks added.

Eurozone April Sentix investor confidence -18.0 vs -9.2 expected (Prior -7.0).

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 1 April CHF 737.2 bn vs CHF 731.5 bn prior.

Ukraine’s top prosecutor said 410 bodies had been found in towns recaptured from retreating Russian forces around Kyiv as part of an investigation into possible war crimes.

The European Union plans to introduce fresh sanctions against Moscow in the wake of the new reported atrocities.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than one basis point to 2.39%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than six basis point to 0.50%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 1.57%.

European futures lower. FTSE -0.42%; CAC -0.18%; DAX -0.52% and EURO STOXX -0.29%.