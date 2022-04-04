Accenture acquires AFD.TECH
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has acquired AFD.TECH, an independent network services company specializing in network engineering, operations and services.
- Earlier it had announced its intent to acquire AFD.TECH on December 15, 2021.
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The addition to enhance Accenture’s multidisciplinary expertise across engineering, design, deployment and operation of next generation networks, such as 5G and fiber.
- The expertise of AFD.TECH’s team combined with Accenture’s Cloud First capabilities provides a broad spectrum of proven practices, operational excellence and human ingenuity to help clients drive comprehensive transformation across their various networks.