Accenture acquires AFD.TECH

Apr. 04, 2022 5:13 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Bent arrow of two red and white ones merging on turquoise blue background.

yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has acquired AFD.TECH, an independent network services company specializing in network engineering, operations and services.
  • Earlier it had announced its intent to acquire AFD.TECH on December 15, 2021.
  • Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The addition to enhance Accenture’s multidisciplinary expertise across engineering, design, deployment and operation of next generation networks, such as 5G and fiber.
  • The expertise of AFD.TECH’s team combined with Accenture’s Cloud First capabilities provides a broad spectrum of proven practices, operational excellence and human ingenuity to help clients drive comprehensive transformation across their various networks.
