Oil-Dri to raise prices on its Industrial and Automotive Absorbent products
Apr. 04, 2022 5:17 AM ETOil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) plans to raise prices on its industrial and automotive absorbent products during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.
The price increases will range from 15% to 20%, depending on the product.
“As we continue to operate in an inflationary environment, it is necessary to raise prices to offset higher packaging, natural gas, labor, and other manufacturing costs,” said Daniel S. Jaffee, President and CEO.
The additional details of the price increase will be communicated to customers directly.