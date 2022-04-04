Roche's new data for MS drug Ocrevus shows benefit in progression/cognitive outcomes

Apr. 04, 2022 5:36 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBF), RHHBYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) (OTCQX:RHHBY) said new data for Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) show its benefit on disease progression and cognitive outcomes in primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) and secondary progressive MS (SPMS).
  • The company said 75% of patients with SPMS and PPMS achieved no evidence of progression (NEP) in a one-year interim analysis of a Phase 3b trial, dubbed CONSONANCE.
  • Meanwhile, 70% of patients with SPMS and PPMS showed stable or improved cognition after one year of therapy with Ocrevus in CONSONANCE.
  • In addition, the company said that a recent analysis of a U.S. commercial claims database found that only 30% of non-Hispanic Black, and 20% of Hispanic patients initiated any high-efficacy disease modifying therapies ((DMTs)), in comparison to 39% of non-Hispanic white patients in the first two years after diagnosis.
  • The company added that the insights further support its phase IV ‘Characterization of ocrelizumab in Minorities with Multiple Sclerosis’ (CHIMES) trial in Black/African-American and Hispanic/Latino patients with relapsing MS.
  • Ocrevus is approved in several countries to treat certain patients with MS.
