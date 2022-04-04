Paysafe strengthens Canadian iGaming presence with Ontario market launch
Apr. 04, 2022 5:40 AM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE)PBTHF, PENNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) is live and supporting private iGaming operators with payments in the Canadian province of Ontario’s expanded market, which launched today, April 4.
- The company has processed online payments for the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG)’s online gaming brand OLG.ca since its launch in 2015.
- It has strengthened its presence in Canada’s Ontarian market, which is expected to generate gross revenues of C$1.86B by 2026.
- Among others, these partners include PointsBet (OTCQX:PBTHF) and theScore Bet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Penn National Gaming (PENN).
- The company is expected to unveil new iGaming payments products and operator partnerships for the Ontarian market in the coming weeks.
- Zak Cutler, CEO of North America iGaming at Paysafe, said: “Today’s launch of the new, expanded Ontarian iGaming market marks a milestone for the North American industry and our global company, which has its origins in Canada. Ontario will likely rival the largest U.S. state iGaming jurisdictions when it reaches maturity, and we look forward to facilitating payments for operators and their Ontarian customers to help the market grow to its full potential.”