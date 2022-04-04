Paramount Global to redeem approximately $1B of notes

Apr. 04, 2022 5:50 AM ETParamount Global (PARA), PARAABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to redeem all of its outstanding $275M of 3.50% senior notes due January 15, 2025 and a portion of its outstanding $695M (total outstanding is $1.25B) of 4.750% senior notes due May 15, 2025 at 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.
  • The redemption date for the 3.50% notes is April 18, 2022 and for the 4.750% notes is April 11, 2022.
  • On March 25, the company announced that it raised $1B through offering 6.375% fixed-to-fixed rate junior subordinated debentures due 2062.
