Paramount Global to redeem approximately $1B of notes
Apr. 04, 2022
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to redeem all of its outstanding $275M of 3.50% senior notes due January 15, 2025 and a portion of its outstanding $695M (total outstanding is $1.25B) of 4.750% senior notes due May 15, 2025 at 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.
- The redemption date for the 3.50% notes is April 18, 2022 and for the 4.750% notes is April 11, 2022.
- On March 25, the company announced that it raised $1B through offering 6.375% fixed-to-fixed rate junior subordinated debentures due 2062.