Sanofi, Regeneron's Dupixent gets FDA priority review for eosinophilic esophagitis
Apr. 04, 2022 6:01 AM ETSanofi (SNY), REGNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to Dupixent to treat patients aged 12 years and older with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).
- The companies said that if approved, Dupixent (dupilumab) would be the first medicine available in the U.S. indicated to treat EoE, a chronic and progressive type 2 inflammatory disease that damages the esophagus and impairs the ability to swallow.
- The FDA is expected to make a decision on the biologics license application (sBLA) by Aug. 3.
- The sBLA is backed by data from two phase 3 trials and an active long-term extension trial of Dupixent 300 mg.
- The companies noted that the drug improved the symptoms of EoE at 24 weeks compared to placebo, including the ability to swallow and reduction in eosinophil count in the esophagus.
- Dupixent has already received the FDA's breakthrough therapy and orphan drug designations for EoE.
- Dupixent is approved to treat patients with certain types of atopic dermatitis, asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis.
- In March, Sanofi raised the peak sales expectations of Dupixent to more than €13B.