ReNew along with IndianOil, L&T to form JV for green hydrogen business development
Apr. 04, 2022 6:01 AM ETReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Indian Oil, India's top refiner, Larsen & Toubro, India's premier engineering & construction conglomerate and ReNew Power (NASDAQ:RNW) signed a binding term sheet for the formation of a JV company for developing the nascent green hydrogen sector in India and enable its decarbonization push.
- The tripartite venture is a synergistic alliance bringing together the strong credentials of L&T in designing, executing, and delivering EPC projects, IndianOil's established expertise in petroleum refining along with its presence across the energy spectrum, and the expertise of ReNew in offering and developing utility-scale renewable energy solutions.
- Also, IndianOil and L&T have signed a binding term sheet to form a JV with equity participation to manufacture and sell Electrolyzers used in the production of Green Hydrogen.
- While nearly all hydrogen produced in India today is grey, it is estimated that its demand will be 12 MMT by 2030 and ~40% of the element produced in the country (~5 MMT) will be green, as per the draft National Hydrogen Mission guidelines.