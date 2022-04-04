ReNew along with IndianOil, L&T to form JV for green hydrogen business development

Apr. 04, 2022 6:01 AM ETReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Indian Oil, India's top refiner, Larsen & Toubro, India's premier engineering & construction conglomerate and ReNew Power (NASDAQ:RNW) signed a binding term sheet for the formation of a JV company for developing the nascent green hydrogen sector in India and enable its decarbonization push.
  • The tripartite venture is a synergistic alliance bringing together the strong credentials of L&T in designing, executing, and delivering EPC projects, IndianOil's established expertise in petroleum refining along with its presence across the energy spectrum, and the expertise of ReNew in offering and developing utility-scale renewable energy solutions.
  • Also, IndianOil and L&T have signed a binding term sheet to form a JV with equity participation to manufacture and sell Electrolyzers used in the production of Green Hydrogen.
  • While nearly all hydrogen produced in India today is grey, it is estimated that its demand will be 12 MMT by 2030 and ~40% of the element produced in the country (~5 MMT) will be green, as per the draft National Hydrogen Mission guidelines.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.