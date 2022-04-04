LTC acquires Texas-based four-property portfolio for $52M
Apr. 04, 2022 6:13 AM ETLTC Properties, Inc. (LTC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) acquired four Texas-located LuxeRehab centers for ~$52M; properties will be operated by Ignite Medical Resorts, a current LTC operating partner.
- The lease term is 10 years, with two 5-year renewal options, and contains a purchase option beginning at the end of the fifth lease year through the end of the seventh lease year.
- The company expects to receive rent of ~$1M in each of Q3 and Q4 2022 and ~$4.3M during 2023.
- Additionally, LTC provided Ignite a working capital loan for up to $2M at 8% for first year increasing to 8.25% for the second year then increasing annually with the lease rate.
- The company initially funded this acquisition using its unsecured revolving line of credit and plans to use proceeds from earlier announced asset sales, expected to close in Q2, to pay down its unsecured revolving line of credit.