"The confluence of the dramatic stimulus-fueled recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the likely need for rapidly raising rates and the required reversal of QE, as well as the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia may be unprecedented," JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon wrote in his annual letter to shareholders, which is widely read in the business community. "They present completely different circumstances than what we've experienced in the past and dramatically increase the risks ahead. While it is possible, and hopeful, that all of these events will have peaceful resolutions, we should prepare for the potential negative outcomes."

On the bright side: "The U.S. economy is strong, with the consumer in excellent financial shape (on average) and leverage among the lowest on record... excellent mortgage underwriting (even though we've had home price appreciation), plentiful jobs with wage increases, and more than $2T in excess savings, mostly due to government stimulus. Banks also performed magnificently during the COVID-19 crisis... helping to weather the terrible financial storm while setting aside extensive reserves for potential future loan losses."

Not all is well: "The war in Ukraine and the sanctions on Russia, at a minimum, will slow the global economy - and it could easily get worse. It is also clear that trade and supply chains, where they affect matters of national security, need to be restructured. You simply cannot rely on countries with different strategic interests for critical goods and services. Such reorganization does not need to be a disaster or decoupling. With thoughtful analysis and execution, it should be rational and orderly. This is in everyone’' best interest."

Disclaimer: "I should remind the reader that we normally don’t worry about - or even try to predict - normal fluctuations of the economy. In all times, we are prepared for difficult markets and severe recessions, as well as for unpredictable events, not only so we will survive them but also so we can be there for our clients when they need us the most. However, sometimes there are powerful underlying structural trends that we must try to understand since their impact can be so large, with widespread impact on many parts of human existence."