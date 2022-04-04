Volvo Cars March sales dropped 22%
Apr. 04, 2022 6:18 AM ETAB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)VOLAF, VOLVF, VOLVYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY) reports sales declined 22.1% to 58,677 units in March, impacted by shortages of a specific semiconductor.
- The number of active subscriptions at the end of March had increased by 174% Y/Y.
- European sales in March fell 30.4% to 26,954 cars and in Q1 fell 25.6% to 65,157 cars.
- Sales in China declined by 22.6% to 12,378 cars for the month and down 21.1% to 35,698 cars for the quarter.
- US sales slipped 5% to 9,428 cars in March and -16.5% to 22,757 cars in Q1.
- Recharge models made up 35.5% of the total cars sold globally during the month.
- Volvo, majority owned by China's Geely Holding, said the shortage is expected to impact production during the second quarter.