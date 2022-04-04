Camtek cheers Q1 revenue ahead of estimates led by strong order flow

Apr. 04, 2022 6:31 AM ETCamtek Ltd. (CAMT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) sees Q1 revenues exceeding expectations and is likely to come in at ~$77M; analyst consensus estimates for revenue stands at $75.6M.
  • In its most latest earnings call, the company estimated Q1 revenues to be between $75-76M with continued growth in Q2.
  • It had a strong quarter in terms of order momentum and has received orders of $110M+ of which majority are expected to be shipped later in 2022.
  • The orders were received from a broad range of customers and will be used for various applications such as Advanced Interconnect Packaging including DRAM, Front End, compound semiconductors and CIS.
  • Q1 results are scheduled for May 12.
  • Shares trading 8.1% higher premarket.
