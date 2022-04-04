Chinese regulators have cleared clinical studies for two Covid-19 vaccines developed by local pharmaceutical companies, CanSino Biologics (OTCPK:CASBF) and CSPC Pharmaceutical (OTC:CHJTF), (OTCPK:CHPTY) (OTCPK:CSPCY).

The National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA) has given the go-ahead to start the trials, South China Morning Post reported Monday, citing statements from the companies.

Unlike traditional vaccines used in China for COVID-19, the mRNA vaccines use the messenger ribonucleic acid ((mRNA)) to train one’s own immune cells to develop antibodies against the coronavirus.

Leading vaccine developers Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) have utilized the technology in their blockbuster COVID-19 shots.

The approval comes as China battles its worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years with confirmed cases at 1,366 and asymptomatic cases at 11,771 on Sunday. The commercial capital, Shanghai is currently under lockdown.

Already, one Chinese mRNA vaccine named ARCoVax — developed by the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Suzhou Abogen Biosciences and Walvax Biotechnology — have reached the final stage of global clinical trials.

Previously, Shanghai-based start-up Stemirna Therapeutics was granted regulatory clearance to start clinical studies for its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil.

Read: Last week, U.S. regulators authorized a second booster shot of Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) COVID-19 vaccines for those aged 50 years and above.