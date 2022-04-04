Henry Schein names internal executive as COO

Apr. 04, 2022 6:39 AM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) announced that after his 34-years tenure Gerald A. Benjamin plans to retire as EVP & Chief Administrative Officer, effective July 1, 2022.
  • He will also retire from company board at the end of his current term in May, will remain an adviser to the company.
  • Michael S. Ettinger will be promoted to EVP & COO, effective July 1; he has with the company since 1994 and has served as SVP, Corporate & Legal Affairs and Secretary, since 2013 and Chief of Staff since 2015.
