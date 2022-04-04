Ryanair Holdings traffic tops pre-pandemic levels in March, narrows FY loss outlook

Apr. 04, 2022 6:41 AM ETRyanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)RYAOFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAYreports traffic of 11.2M passengers vs. 0.5M in March 2021.
  • The airline operated at 87% load factor in the month vs. 77% year ago.
  • The company now expects a net loss between Є350M and Є400M for the year to March 31, 2022 vs. prior outlook of Є250M and Є450M.
  • The airline has aslo increased its fuel hedging to 80% cover for 2023, with around 65% locked-in at $630 per metric tonne through jet swaps - a hedging tool - and 15% caps at $775.
  • Passengers trend past 12 months:
