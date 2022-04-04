Perion rises 8% on 1Q22 prelim revenue above the consensus
Apr. 04, 2022 6:42 AM ETPerion Network Ltd. (PERI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) jumps 8% PM on prelim 1Q22 revenue of $125M (+39%Y/Y) above the consensus of $119.18M.
- Adj. EBITDA expected to be $22M (+150% Y/Y).
- The company foresees EBITDA margin of 42% vs 25% a year ago.
- SORT, the company’s cokieless targeting solution, and Vidazoo Video monetization platform contribute incremental revenues, expected to drive substantial display advertising growth.
- “Our results are driven by our strategic diversity of revenue streams, giving us the ability to deliver growth where the opportunities are. In the first quarter of 2022, the opportunities were clearly in our SORT innovation – and its proprietary cookieless technology – which has been used in more than 100 campaigns since launched in October 2021!” said CEO Doron Gerstel