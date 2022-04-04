United Parcel Services partners with Jumia for expanding Africa logistics services
Apr. 04, 2022 6:48 AM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), JMIABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Jumia (NYSE:JMIA) rallies 7.8% higher premarket after announcing a partnership with United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) giving access to the former's last mile logistics capabilities and infrastructure to grow its delivery services in Africa.
- UPS will offer its customers an extended range of delivery solutions, including door to door package delivery and collection, with a variety of payment options.
- The collaboration will initially cover Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, with plans for expansion to Ghana and Ivory Coast, and thereafter to the remaining African countries where Jumia operates.
- "This partnership will help small and medium-sized businesses in Africa that make up 90% of all businesses on the continent and are the backbone of the economy,"