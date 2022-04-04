Axonics launches direct to consumer television advertising campaign

Apr. 04, 2022 6:50 AM ETAxonics, Inc. (AXNX)SUIBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) launches its direct to consumer television advertising campaign "The Find Real Relief".
  • The campaign is focused on women with any form of urinary incontinence, a large and significantly undertreated population and aims to reduce the stigma associated with these conditions, raise awareness of the company's brand and therapies, and encourage women to consult a bladder specialist.
  • The advertisements encourage viewers to visit FindRealRelief.com, company's new patient-facing landing page.
  • This website provides information about company’s incontinence solutions and directs interested individuals to complete a short symptom quiz.
  • The advertisements are now airing on television in over 40 markets across the United States and are scheduled to run through the end of the year.
