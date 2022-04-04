Group 1 Automotive buysToyota dealership in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Apr. 04, 2022 6:54 AM ETGroup 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is acquiring Larry H. Miller Toyota in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
- The dealership will be renamed as Sandia Toyota and will add to the company's existing New Mexico portfolio of 8 franchises which represents the Lexus, BMW, MINI, Land Rover, and Jaguar brands.
- The dealership is expected to generate $115M in annual revenues, bringing year-to-date total acquired revenues for Group 1 to $550M.
- This dealership represents the 17th Toyota store in the Company's U.S. portfolio.
- The Company also updated their YTD repurchase activity of 638,696 shares at an average price of $180.30 for a total of $115.2M, representing nearly 4% of outstanding share count.