Sanofi launches Diversity, Equity & Inclusion board

  • Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) said it launched its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) board, the first-of-its-kind in the pharmaceutical industry to feature outside advisors.
  • The company said the DE&I board will include three people from the DE&I space as board members appointed for 3 years: John Amaechi, an organizational psychologist and author; Caroline Casey, a social entrepreneur; and thought-leader Rohini Anand.
  • The DE&I board is composed of 11 members, seven from Sanofi’s leadership, including CEO Paul Hudson and Chief People Officer Natalie Bickford.
  • The company had revamped its DE&I strategy in June 2021 with set objectives toward 2025.
  • The company said the DE&I board's role is to ensure its strategy is rightly executed, to monitor progress on its 2025 targets and to advise on how to accelerate impact in the space.
  • Sanofi added that together with the DE&I board, it is launching a global Employee Resource Group (ERG) framework and five global focused ERGs: Gender+, Generations+, Pride+, Ability+ and Culture and Origins+, which will allow existing local ERGs to scale and grow.
