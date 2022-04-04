Vail Resorts' acquisition called a mild positive for shares

Jefferies stayed constructive on Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) following the company's acquisition of Andermatt Sedrun.

Analyst David Katz: "We believe MTN's track record from prior acquisitions should prove beneficial as it enters the European market for the first time. Fundamental differences in the European ski market such as considerably higher per capita skier visitation and lower ticket pricing levels and ancillary spending patterns present complex dynamics, but could play well to MTN's strenghs in customer analytics."

Jefferies called the development a modest positive for Vail Resorts (MTN), which it has rated at Hold.

Vail Resorts' investment into Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG is expected to close prior to the 2022-2023 ski and ride season.