Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shared new interim data from a late-stage study to indicate that its oral cardiac myosin inhibitor, mavacamten led to sustained improvements in clinically meaningful cardiovascular outcomes in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

The EXPLORER-LTE cohort involved 231 of the 244 patients who were eligible to undergo the long-term extension study at the end of Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM study. More than 200 patients remained in the study for over 48 weeks, while 67 had reached 84 weeks.

The key findings include a sustained decrease in left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) gradients with a decline of -35.6 mmHg ± 32.6 mmHg at Week 48 from the baseline. According to the company, similar reductions were seen throughout the extension period (up to 84 weeks).

Meanwhile, the safety profile of the drug was found to be in line with the EXPLORER-HCM trial, the results of which were announced in May.

Mavacamten is currently undergoing the U.S. regulatory review for symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. A decision is due on or before April 28, 2022.

Princeton, New Jersey-based biotech, LianBio (LIAN), has in-licensed rights for mavacamten for the development and commercialization in certain Asian countries, including Mainland China.