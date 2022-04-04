Sanara MedTech enters plan of merger with Precision Healing
Apr. 04, 2022 7:08 AM ETSanara MedTech Inc. (SMTI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with Precision Healing, pursuant to which Precision Healing will merge with and into a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanara.
- The transaction has been approved by the boards of both companies, received the requisite approval of Precision Healing stockholders and is expected to close today.
- Prior to this transaction, Sanara owned 25.7% of Precision Healing on a fully diluted basis.
- The purchase price for this transaction consists of ~$5.1M in stock and cash consideration, the assumption of outstanding options and warrants of Precision Healing and certain earnout obligations, valuing Precision Healing's equity at ~$7.8M before the earnout consideration.
- The majority of the consideration will be paid by Sanara in stock with a limited number of non-accredited investors receiving cash.
- Concurrent with the closing of this transaction, Sanara is expected to enter into employment agreements with all key Precision Healing employees.
- The Precision Healing imager and assay are expected to be the final components needed to complete the initial iteration of Sanara’s technology platform and comprehensive wound and skin offering.
- The Precision healing platform will allow Sanara to treat wounds more effectively at a lower cost while improving outcomes and positioning the Company to partner with value-based care providers.