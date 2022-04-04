Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk has disclosed that he owns 73.5 million shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), good for a 9.2% passive stake in the company. While he may be busy with his other two day jobs, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives believes this is "just the start."

In a note to clients, Ives pointed out that Musk has long been critical of Twitter for what he believes is a failure "to adhere to free speech principles," which "fundamentally undermines democracy."

Musk has previously toyed with the idea of building a new platform, going so far as to ask his followers to weigh in with their thoughts on Twitter (TWTR) and how it operates.

Ives explained that the 9.2% passive stake is likely to be the start of more conversations with the company's board and management and could lead to an active stake and perhaps a "more aggressive ownership role of Twitter."

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Twitter (TWTR) shares surged more than 25% to $49.40 in premarket trading on Monday following the news.

Ives, who covers Tesla (TSLA), added that this move is a furthering of Musk "building out his tentacles" and is not concerned with the tech chieftain "taking his eye off the ball" with regarding either Tesla or SpaceX.

Last month, it was reported that Twitter's (TWTR) TweetDeck platform may become a subscriber-only platform.