Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to divest Gera Arcaden in Germany for €116M
Apr. 04, 2022 7:17 AM ETUnibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF) inks an agreement with an institutional investor for the sale of Gera Arcaden, in Germany, for an agreed cost of €116M (at 100%, URW share 51%), which represents a premium to the last appraised value.
The deal is expected to complete in Q2-2022, subject to standard closing conditions.
Gera Arcaden is an 38,300 sqm shopping centre, including offices, located in the city centre of Gera.
The company also entered into a management contract and will continue the asset and property management of the centre through its German third-party asset management business.