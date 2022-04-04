Merck expands Virginia manufacturing facility to bolster supply of HPV vaccine
Apr. 04, 2022 7:22 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) said it expanded its Elkton, Va.-based vaccines manufacturing facility to boost the supply of its human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.
- The company said it has invested significantly in manufacturing, and recently expanded the site, completing the construction of 120K square feet and adding 150 new jobs to increase capacity and supply of it HPV vaccines, following regulatory reviews and approvals.
- "Through our long-term agreement with UNICEF, we plan to provide 91.5 million doses of our HPV vaccines for use in Gavi-supported countries from 2021-2025, and we have offered additional doses beyond that agreement as needed to help meet growing demand," said Priya Agrawal, global lead for HPV Vaccines at Merck.
- The company noted that in 2019, it committed more than $1B to expand production capacity at existing manufacturing facilities and build new facilities to address the global demand for its HPV vaccines.
- Merck (MRK) added that it nearly doubled the supply of its HPV vaccines from 2017-2020 and expects supply to double again between 2020-2023 as the company continues to expand capacity at existing sites and as new facilities come online.