Howard Hughes Corporation acquires a minority stake in Jean-Georges Restaurants

Apr. 04, 2022 7:23 AM ETThe Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has invested $55M in Jean-Georges Restaurants to acquire a minority stake in the company and to fund growth capital for Jean-Georges' expanding global business.
  • The company will have the right to acquire an additional ownership stake in the company.
  • Jean-Georges Restaurants currently has over 40 hospitality offerings and a strong pipeline of new concepts.
  • David O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of The Howard Hughes Corporation said, "We see significant runway for Jean-Georges Restaurants to expand its worldwide capital-light restaurant management platform of food & beverage and other hospitality offerings. We look forward to contributing to their growth across HHC's national portfolio of large-scale, mixed-use communities."
